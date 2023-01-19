Dégustation speed tasting Libourne, 19 janvier 2023, Libourne Libourne.

Dégustation speed tasting

60 Rue des Chais Libourne Gironde  
2023-01-19 18:30:00 – 2023-01-19 20:00:00

Libourne
Gironde

Libourne

EUR   SAVE THE DEGUST’

Dégustation Speed Tasting

19 Janvier 2023 18h30-20h

Bordeaux TechnoWest

SAVE THE DEGUST’

Dégustation Speed Tasting

19 Janvier 2023 18h30-20h

Bordeaux TechnoWest

Ladégust.fr

 

ladégust.fr
Libourne
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-14 par