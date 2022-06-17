DÉGUSTATION DE PRODUITS LOCAUX ET RENCONTRE AVEC LES PRODUCTEURS Sarrebourg Sarrebourg Catégories d’évènement: 57400

Sarrebourg

DÉGUSTATION DE PRODUITS LOCAUX ET RENCONTRE AVEC LES PRODUCTEURS Sarrebourg, 17 juin 2022, Sarrebourg. DÉGUSTATION DE PRODUITS LOCAUX ET RENCONTRE AVEC LES PRODUCTEURS Sarrebourg

2022-06-17 10:00:00 – 19:00:00

Sarrebourg 57400 Dans le cadre des Journées Nationales de l’Agriculture, venez rencontrez des producteurs et dégustez leurs produits au magasin de producteurs De Mes Terres ! +33 6 72 55 44 69 Sarrebourg

