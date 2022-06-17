DÉGUSTATION DE PRODUITS LOCAUX ET RENCONTRE AVEC LES PRODUCTEURS Sarrebourg Sarrebourg
2022-06-17 10:00:00 10:00:00 – 2022-06-17 19:00:00 19:00:00
Sarrebourg 57400
Dans le cadre des Journées Nationales de l’Agriculture, venez rencontrez des producteurs et dégustez leurs produits au magasin de producteurs De Mes Terres !
+33 6 72 55 44 69
dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-02 par