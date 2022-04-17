DEFI TRAIL DES KOEURS Kœur-la-Petite Kœur-la-Petite
DEFI TRAIL DES KOEURS Kœur-la-Petite, 17 avril 2022, Kœur-la-Petite.
DEFI TRAIL DES KOEURS Kœur-la-Petite
2022-04-17 08:00:00 08:00:00 – 2022-04-17
Kœur-la-Petite Meuse Kœur-la-Petite
EUR
Inscription sur Protiming + cadeau, ou sur place.
Horaires de départ :
– Trail 31 km à 08 heures (tarif: 12 €)
– Trail 17 km à 09 heures (Tarif : 8 €)
– Trail 10 km à 09 heures 30 (Tarif : 6 €)
– Marche 10 km à 09 heures 45 (Tarif : 4 €)
Départ place de Kœur-la-Petite, sans chrono de classement.
Restauration et buvette sur place.
cyclorunstm@gmail.com +33 6 71 88 83 38
Kœur-la-Petite
