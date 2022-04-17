DEFI TRAIL DES KOEURS Kœur-la-Petite Kœur-la-Petite Catégories d’évènement: Kœur-la-Petite

Meuse

2022-04-17 08:00:00 08:00:00 – 2022-04-17

Kœur-la-Petite Meuse Kœur-la-Petite EUR Inscription sur Protiming + cadeau, ou sur place. Horaires de départ :

– Trail 31 km à 08 heures (tarif: 12 €)

– Trail 17 km à 09 heures (Tarif : 8 €)

– Trail 10 km à 09 heures 30 (Tarif : 6 €)

– Marche 10 km à 09 heures 45 (Tarif : 4 €) Départ place de Kœur-la-Petite, sans chrono de classement. Restauration et buvette sur place. cyclorunstm@gmail.com +33 6 71 88 83 38 Kœur-la-Petite

