DEEZ NUTS + THE ACACIA STRAIN + UNITY TX + BROTHERS TILL WE EMBARCADERE, 18 février 2023, MONTLUCON. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-02-18 à 20:30. Tarif : 14.0 à 14.0 euros. Licences 2-PLATESV-R-2022-002829 et 3-PLATESV-R-2022-002832 Le 109 présente : Gratuit pour les moins de 12 an(s) Style : Hardcore Metal Grosse soirée Hardcore Metal internationale à l'horizon. Pour l'une de ses seules dates en France, DEEZ NUTS et GUESTS font escale au 109 l'Embarcadère ! Tarif réduit : un justificatif vous sera obligatoirement demandé le soir du concert. En cas de non présentation, l'organisateur se réserve le droit de vous demander la différence avec le tarif plein. EMBARCADERE MONTLUCON 18 Avenue de Fontbouillant Allier

