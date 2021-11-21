DÉCOUVRIR LA CARRIÈRE BARROIS EN GYROPODE Freyming-Merlebach Freyming-Merlebach
2021-11-21 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2021-11-21
Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Freyming-Merlebach
30 EUR
Pour profiter du spectacle magnifique qu’offre la Carrière Barrois, venez découvrir un mode de transport atypique: le gyropode. Pour tous dès 12 ans. Durée: Initiation “prise en main” du gyropode de 15 minutes, puis 1h de balade. Lieu de rendez-vous communiqué lors de l’Inscription indispensable à l’Office de tourisme CCFM à Hombourg-Haut.
tourismepaysfreymingmerlebach@enes.fr +33 3 87 90 53 53 http://www.tourisme-pays-de-freyming-merlebach.fr/
©JM Guzik
dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-29 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH