Decoding the exotic magnetismofisolated-spin-triangle compound BHAP-Ni3, S. Chattopadhyay, Dresden High Magnetic field Laboratory ZOOM, 22 mars 2021-22 mars 2021, Orsay.

ZOOM, le lundi 22 mars à 14:00

Our newly synthesized metal-organic compound BHAP-Ni3 provides an excellent platform to study the magnetism of a frustrated spin-triangle unit as it is comprised of antiferromagnetic spin-1 triangles where each triangle is essentially magnetically isolated from the others. In this seminar, I aim to present our combined experimental and theoretical investigations that unfold presence of an exotic spin state stabilizing a robust 2/3 magnetization plateau in presence of a strong magnetic field. Low temperature ac-susceptibility measurements show absence of any magnetic order/glassy state down to 60 mK. The magnetic ground state is disordered and specific-heat measurements reveal the gapped nature of the spin excitations.

