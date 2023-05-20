1er Festival United Music of Deauville : Ibrahim Maalouf avec Raoul Vignal en première partie 1 rue Lucien Barrière, 20 mai 2023, Deauville.

Nouveau rendez-vous d’artistes majeurs, United Music of Deauville est un festival de passionnés qui propose une programmation éclectique et pointue à découvrir sur les différentes scènes de Deauville.

Ibrahim Maalouf présentera son spectacle « 40 mélodies » avec François Delporte à la guitare, dans lequel il propose 40 des mélodies les plus marquantes de ses compositions.

En 16 albums, Ibrahim Maalouf est passé de lauréat des plus grands concours internationaux de trompette classique à travers le monde, à jazzman le plus populaire de la scène musicale française. Remplissant le Volkswagen Arena d’Istanbul, le Lincoln Jazz Center de New York, le Kennedy Center à Washington, il devient en 2016 le premier jazzman de l’histoire à afficher complet dans la plus grande salle de concert de France, l’Accor Arena de Paris Bercy. En 2022, il devient le premier instrumentiste libanais nommé aux Grammy Awards pour son album « Queen of Sheba » en collaboration avec Angélique Kidjo.

Le concert sera ouvert par Raoul Vignal, artiste originaire de Lyon qui a commencé à se produire en solo dès l’âge de 20 ans.

Au fil de ses prestations scéniques, il tisse un univers délicat et harmonieux, un folk intimiste où son jeu de guitare(finger-picking et accordages alternatifs) entre dans une résonance subtile avec son chant apaisant. Il quitte sa ville natale fin 2013, rejoint Berlin où il séjournera deux ans. Il y devient un musicien actif, multipliant les collaborations, les enregistrements et les concerts qui le mèneront à se produire dans divers pays européens..

2023-05-20 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-20 . .

1 rue Lucien Barrière Centre International de Deauville

Deauville 14800 Calvados Normandie



United Music of Deauville is a new meeting place for major artists, offering an eclectic and specialized program to be discovered on the different stages of Deauville.

Ibrahim Maalouf will present his show « 40 melodies » with François Delporte on guitar, in which he offers 40 of his most outstanding melodies.

In 16 albums, Ibrahim Maalouf has gone from being the winner of the most important international classical trumpet competitions around the world to the most popular jazz musician on the French music scene. He has sold out the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul, the Lincoln Jazz Center in New York, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and in 2016 became the first jazz artist in history to sell out the largest concert hall in France, the Accor Arena in Paris Bercy. In 2022, he became the first Lebanese instrumentalist nominated for a Grammy Award for his album « Queen of Sheba » in collaboration with Angelique Kidjo.

The concert will be opened by Raoul Vignal, an artist from Lyon who started performing solo at the age of 20.

In the course of his stage performances, he weaves a delicate and harmonious universe, an intimate folk where his guitar playing (finger-picking and alternative tunings) enters into a subtle resonance with his soothing singing. He leaves his hometown at the end of 2013, joins Berlin where he will stay for two years. There he becomes an active musician, multiplying collaborations, recordings and concerts that will lead him to perform in various European countries.

United Music of Deauville es un nuevo punto de encuentro de grandes artistas, que ofrece una programación ecléctica y vanguardista para descubrir en los distintos escenarios de Deauville.

Ibrahim Maalouf presentará su espectáculo « 40 melodías » con François Delporte a la guitarra, en el que ofrece 40 de sus melodías más destacadas.

En 16 discos, Ibrahim Maalouf ha pasado de ser el ganador de los concursos internacionales de trompeta clásica más importantes del mundo al músico de jazz más popular de la escena musical francesa. Llenando el Volkswagen Arena de Estambul, el Lincoln Jazz Center de Nueva York, el Kennedy Center de Washington D.C., en 2016 se convirtió en el primer músico de jazz de la historia en agotar las entradas de la mayor sala de conciertos de Francia, el Accor Arena de París Bercy. En 2022, se convirtió en el primer instrumentista libanés nominado a un premio Grammy por su álbum « Queen of Sheba » en colaboración con Angélique Kidjo.

El concierto lo abrirá Raoul Vignal, artista lionés que empezó a actuar en solitario a los 20 años.

A lo largo de sus actuaciones en directo, ha creado un universo delicado y armonioso, una música folk intimista en la que su forma de tocar la guitarra (finger-picking y afinaciones alternativas) entra en una sutil resonancia con su voz tranquilizadora. Dejó su ciudad natal a finales de 2013 y se trasladó a Berlín, donde permaneció dos años. Allí se convirtió en un músico activo, multiplicando colaboraciones, grabaciones y conciertos que le llevaron a actuar en varios países europeos.

United Music of Deauville ist ein neues Treffen wichtiger Künstler und ein Festival von Enthusiasten, das ein eklektisches und anspruchsvolles Programm bietet, das auf den verschiedenen Bühnen in Deauville zu entdecken ist.

Ibrahim Maalouf wird seine Show « 40 mélodies » mit François Delporte an der Gitarre präsentieren, in der er 40 der markantesten Melodien aus seinen Kompositionen vorstellt.

In 16 Alben hat sich Ibrahim Maalouf vom Preisträger der größten internationalen Wettbewerbe für klassische Trompete auf der ganzen Welt zum beliebtesten Jazzer der französischen Musikszene entwickelt. Er füllte die Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul, das Lincoln Jazz Center in New York und das Kennedy Center in Washington und wurde 2016 der erste Jazzmusiker in der Geschichte, der die größte Konzerthalle Frankreichs, die Accor Arena in Paris Bercy, ausverkaufte. Im Jahr 2022 wurde er als erster libanesischer Instrumentalist für sein Album « Queen of Sheba » in Zusammenarbeit mit Angélique Kidjo für den Grammy nominiert.

Das Konzert wird von Raoul Vignal eröffnet, einem Künstler aus Lyon, der bereits im Alter von 20 Jahren begann, als Solokünstler aufzutreten.

Im Laufe seiner Auftritte hat er ein zartes und harmonisches Universum geschaffen, einen intimen Folk, in dem sein Gitarrenspiel (Fingerpicking und alternative Stimmungen) in eine subtile Resonanz mit seinem beruhigenden Gesang tritt. Ende 2013 verließ er seine Heimatstadt und ging nach Berlin, wo er zwei Jahre lang blieb. Dort wird er zu einem aktiven Musiker, der zahlreiche Kollaborationen, Aufnahmen und Konzerte durchführt, die ihn in verschiedene europäische Länder führen.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité