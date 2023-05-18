1er Festival United Music of Deauville : United Music Breakfast 1 rue le Marois, 18 mai 2023, Deauville.

Nouveau rendez-vous d’artistes majeurs, United Music of Deauville est un festival de passionnés qui propose une programmation éclectique et pointue à découvrir sur les différentes scènes de Deauville.

Pour les passionnés, United Music Breakfast est un rendez-vous incontournable autour d’une table , d’un café-croissant dans le cadre idéal de la Villa Le Cercle.

Philippe Manœuvre, Philippe Le Bras , Jean-Charles Dupuy, Jean-Louis Guenoun et Richard Benhaim évoqueront un thème et un artiste et développeront ensemble : les singers songwriters, les musiciens, leurs carrières, les anecdotes… Le tout rythmé par une écoute audiophile et sélective de qualité.

Découverte, échange, débat… Un véritable droit de réponse..

2023-05-18 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-18 11:30:00. .

1 rue le Marois Villa Le Cercle

Deauville 14800 Calvados Normandie



United Music of Deauville is a new meeting place for major artists, offering an eclectic and specialized program to be discovered on the different stages of Deauville.

For music lovers, United Music Breakfast is an unavoidable meeting around a table, a coffee and a croissant in the ideal setting of the Villa Le Cercle.

Philippe Man?uvre, Philippe Le Bras, Jean-Charles Dupuy, Jean-Louis Guenoun and Richard Benhaim will evoke a theme and an artist and will develop together: singers songwriters, musicians, their careers, anecdotes… The whole event will be punctuated by quality audiophile and selective listening.

Discovery, exchange, debate? A real right of reply.

United Music of Deauville es un nuevo punto de encuentro de grandes artistas, que ofrece una programación ecléctica y vanguardista para descubrir en los distintos escenarios de Deauville.

Para los melómanos, United Music Breakfast es un punto de encuentro ineludible en torno a una mesa, un café y un cruasán en el marco ideal de la Villa Le Cercle.

Philippe Man?uvre, Philippe Le Bras, Jean-Charles Dupuy, Jean-Louis Guenoun y Richard Benhaim evocarán un tema y un artista y desarrollarán juntos: los cantautores, los músicos, sus carreras, las anécdotas… Todo ello estará amenizado por una escucha audiófila y selectiva de calidad.

Descubrimiento, intercambio, debate.. Todo un derecho de réplica.

United Music of Deauville ist ein neues Treffen wichtiger Künstler und ein Festival von Enthusiasten, das ein eklektisches und anspruchsvolles Programm bietet, das auf den verschiedenen Bühnen in Deauville zu entdecken ist.

Für Liebhaber ist das United Music Breakfast ein unumgängliches Treffen an einem Tisch mit Kaffee und Croissant in der idealen Umgebung der Villa Le Cercle.

Philippe Man?uvre, Philippe Le Bras, Jean-Charles Dupuy, Jean-Louis Guenoun und Richard Benhaim sprechen über ein Thema und einen Künstler und entwickeln gemeinsam: Singersongwriter, Musiker, ihre Karrieren, Anekdoten…. Das Ganze wird durch audiophiles und selektives Hören von hoher Qualität begleitet.

Entdeckung, Austausch, Debatte? Ein echtes Recht auf Antwort.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité