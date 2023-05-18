1er Festival United Music of Deauville : Mario Biondi 2 Rue Edmond Blanc, 18 mai 2023, Deauville.

Nouveau rendez-vous d’artistes majeurs, United Music of Deauville est un festival de passionnés qui propose une programmation éclectique et pointue à découvrir sur les différentes scènes de Deauville.

La voix profonde et inimitable de Mario Biondi est chaude et sensuelle, mais aussi claire et assurée. Un large éventail d’expériences a fait de Mario le grand artiste qu’il est aujourd’hui. 2021 marque le retour discographique de Mario avec son tout nouvel album « Dare », qui est sorti le 29 janvier, le lendemain de son cinquantième anniversaire, et qui est donc un disque qui raconte l’histoire de sa carrière jusqu’à présent mais aussi de ce que sera Mario à l’avenir..

2023-05-18 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-18 . .

2 Rue Edmond Blanc Théâtre du Casino Barrière

Deauville 14800 Calvados Normandie



United Music of Deauville is a new meeting place for major artists, offering an eclectic and specialized program to be discovered on the different stages of Deauville.

Mario Biondi’s deep and inimitable voice is warm and sensual, but also clear and assured. A wide range of experiences has made Mario the great artist he is today. 2021 marks Mario’s recording return with his brand new album « Dare », which was released on January 29, the day after his 50th birthday, and is therefore a record that tells the story of his career so far but also of what Mario will be in the future.

United Music of Deauville es un nuevo punto de encuentro de grandes artistas, que ofrece una programación ecléctica y vanguardista para descubrir en los distintos escenarios de Deauville.

La voz profunda e inimitable de Mario Biondi es cálida y sensual, pero también clara y segura. Un amplio abanico de experiencias ha hecho de Mario el gran artista que es hoy. 2021 marca el regreso de Mario al mundo discográfico con su nuevo álbum « Dare », que salió a la venta el 29 de enero, el día después de su cincuenta cumpleaños, y es por tanto un disco que cuenta la historia de su carrera hasta ahora, pero también de lo que Mario será en el futuro.

United Music of Deauville ist ein neues Treffen wichtiger Künstler und ein Festival von Enthusiasten, das ein eklektisches und anspruchsvolles Programm bietet, das auf den verschiedenen Bühnen in Deauville zu entdecken ist.

Mario Biondis tiefe und unnachahmliche Stimme ist warm und sinnlich, aber auch klar und selbstbewusst. Ein breites Spektrum an Erfahrungen hat Mario zu dem großen Künstler gemacht, der er heute ist. 2021 markiert Marios diskografisches Comeback mit seinem brandneuen Album « Dare », das am 29. Januar, einen Tag nach seinem 50. Geburtstag, veröffentlicht wurde und somit eine Platte ist, die die Geschichte seiner bisherigen Karriere erzählt, aber auch davon, wie Mario in der Zukunft sein wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité