Formé à Nantes en 2013, Hangman’s Blood a depuis foulé les planches de bon nombre des scènes rock de sa région d’origine.

Avec pour thème de prédilection la Louisianne, le groupe pratique un Southern Metal, aux accents Sludge et Stoner qui vous emmène tout droit dans un bayou sombre où la réalité et les mythes ne font qu’un.

Après un premier E.P. 4 titres éponyme et auto-produit sorti en décembre 2015, le groupe sort un mini-album intitulé “Out Of The Golden Cage” en Avril 2017 et produit au Vamacara Studio.

En 2021 forts d’un nouveau mini album« Tars and feathers » que le groupe sortira à l’occasion de cette soirée, Hangman’s Blood est prêt à en découdre.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T22:00:00+01:00

stoner sludge