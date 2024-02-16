DC SUPPORT ULTIMATE PARTY L’Embobineuse Marseille, vendredi 16 février 2024.

DC SUPPORT ULTIMATE PARTY ♫♫♫ Vendredi 16 février, 21h00 L’Embobineuse A partir de 8€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-16T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-17T01:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-16T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-17T01:30:00+01:00

Le Crabe

pince du rap

Energumène hurlant des insanités sur des rythmes métalliques dégénérés.

https://lecrabe.bandcamp.com/album/rip-2021-ep

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4EsF8TPuLI

Merry Crisis

croonoiz

Duo ayant trouvé son nom dans les toilettes de l’Embobineuse évoquant Suicide trempé dans la disto.

https://merrycrisis.bandcamp.com/album/merry-crisis

La Bande à Bader

breaks in bad

Loulou coloré agité par ses machines qui cassent des rythmes extatiques et ses synthés qui colimacent et canardent vers le valhalla du cut up chelou.

https://soundcloud.com/user-506840142-739749837

Patrick Lombe

xp distendu

Marseillais aperçu dans les Statonnels au toucher guitaristique fébrile et à la percussion tremblante mais certainement radicool.

https://tanzprocesz.bandcamp.com/album/s-t-15

Clara Diktatur & Aline

DJ set

exposition & vente aux enchères, projections

trigger warning

Une mise en vente d’affiches historiques de l’Embobineuse et de sérigraphies récentes éditées par et au profit de LE DERNIER CRI qu’il convient d’aider à combattre l’accusation de pédopornographie assénée par l’extrême droite de Ravier et Marion-Maréchal lors d’un procès David-vs-Goliathesque en ce mois de février.

8€ ou plus selon soutien

2€d’adhesion

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

L’Embobineuse 11 Boulevard Bouès, 13003 Marseille Marseille 13003 Marseille 3e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.helloasso.com/associations/l-embobineuse/evenements/dc-support-ultimate-party »}] [{« link »: « https://lecrabe.bandcamp.com/album/rip-2021-ep »}, {« data »: {« author »: « CONCERTS MUSIC LIVE », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Subscribe to my Channel to watch more live concerts : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrrRkQyYD2cyXpgr4Dz_AoA/?sub_confirmation=1nSetlist LE CRABE Live La Scu00e8ne Michelet Nantes France March 10th 2020 :n00:11 Chronos (CXNCXR)n04:07 Cogne (unreleased)n07:11 France Flamme (CXNCXR)n09:56 Le Vide (CXNCXR)n12:13 Cafu00e9 Noir (CXNCXR)n14:45 Rigor Mortis (CXNCXR)n19:20 La Chasse – la bete [cxncxr remix]n21:44 1981 / on est encore lu00e0 (unreleased)n24:00 Angular [cxncxr remix]n26:07 Lost in anderlecht (Le Crabe)n29:46 enfant de l’ecran (Le Crabe)n31:27 1 minute avant 2012 (Le Crabe)n32:33 Trash pedale (unreleased)n34:27 Kraftwerk – Das model [cxncxr remix]nnOn Camera : Ronan LE DOEUFFnnAvec l’aimable autorisation du groupe LE CRABEnnCopyright LE CRABEnnCopyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for « fair use » for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.nnBandcamp LE CRABE : https://lecrabe.bandcamp.com/?fbclid=IwAR3TLUdYBXXgczGfoDpmyCrR7WXDpVcsmf7-tRQS2qaQVQ5yA-iC_w5K_GonnFacebook LE CRABE : https://www.facebook.com/dascrabe/nnSoundCloud LE CRABE : https://soundcloud.com/lecrabennYoutube LE CRABE : https://www.youtube.com/user/dascrabennFacebook Concerts Music Live : https://www.facebook.com/ConcertsMusicLive/?modal=admin_todo_tournnYoutube Concerts Music Live : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrrRkQyYD2cyXpgr4Dz_AoA/?sub_confirmation=1″, « type »: « video », « title »: « LE CRABE Live Full Concert 4K @ La Scu00e8ne Michelet Nantes France March 10th 2020 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/F4EsF8TPuLI/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4EsF8TPuLI », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrrRkQyYD2cyXpgr4Dz_AoA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4EsF8TPuLI »}, {« link »: « https://merrycrisis.bandcamp.com/album/merry-crisis »}, {« data »: {« author »: « La bande u00e0 bader », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « coucou! on peux se croiser la si vous voulez 10 fu00e9vrier a La Cyclofficine (Pantin) et le 16 u00e0 l’Embobineuse (Marseille) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « La bande u00e0 bader », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-lwbsMKDb3AjhLHhD-6IKOKg-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/user-506840142-739749837 », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/user-506840142-739749837 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/user-506840142-739749837 »}, {« link »: « https://tanzprocesz.bandcamp.com/album/s-t-15 »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]