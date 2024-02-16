Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

DC SUPPORT ULTIMATE PARTY L'Embobineuse Marseille

Catégories d’Évènement:
DC SUPPORT ULTIMATE PARTY L'Embobineuse Marseille

DC SUPPORT ULTIMATE PARTY L'Embobineuse Marseille, vendredi 16 février 2024.

DC SUPPORT ULTIMATE PARTY ♫♫♫ Vendredi 16 février, 21h00 L'Embobineuse A partir de 8€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2024-02-16T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-17T01:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-02-16T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-17T01:30:00+01:00

Le Crabe
pince du rap
Energumène hurlant des insanités sur des rythmes métalliques dégénérés.
https://lecrabe.bandcamp.com/album/rip-2021-ep
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4EsF8TPuLI

Merry Crisis
croonoiz
Duo ayant trouvé son nom dans les toilettes de l’Embobineuse évoquant Suicide trempé dans la disto.
https://merrycrisis.bandcamp.com/album/merry-crisis
La Bande à Bader
breaks in bad
Loulou coloré agité par ses machines qui cassent des rythmes extatiques et ses synthés qui colimacent et canardent vers le valhalla du cut up chelou.
https://soundcloud.com/user-506840142-739749837
Patrick Lombe
xp distendu
Marseillais aperçu dans les Statonnels au toucher guitaristique fébrile et à la percussion tremblante mais certainement radicool.
https://tanzprocesz.bandcamp.com/album/s-t-15
Clara Diktatur & Aline
DJ set
exposition & vente aux enchères, projections
trigger warning
Une mise en vente d’affiches historiques de l’Embobineuse et de sérigraphies récentes éditées par et au profit de LE DERNIER CRI qu’il convient d’aider à combattre l’accusation de pédopornographie assénée par l’extrême droite de Ravier et Marion-Maréchal lors d’un procès David-vs-Goliathesque en ce mois de février.
8€ ou plus selon soutien
2€d’adhesion
_____________________________________________________________
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

