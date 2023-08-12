Dax la Feria ! Journée des enfants Dax, 12 août 2023, Dax.

Dax,Landes

Animations festives et jeux pour enfants dans le parc des arènes. Structures gonflables, épreuves sportives, animations culturelles, éducatives, aventures, animaux, spectacles, jeux géants, démonstrations de tauromachie, ateliers bois flotté, les pitchouns seront les rois de la fête..

2023-08-12 fin : 2023-08-12 . .

Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Festive animations and games for children in the park of the bullring. Inflatable structures, sports events, cultural and educational activities, adventures, animals, shows, giant games, bullfighting demonstrations, driftwood workshops, the pitchouns will be the kings of the party.

Animaciones festivas y juegos para los niños en el recinto de la arena. Estructuras hinchables, eventos deportivos, actividades culturales y educativas, aventuras, animales, espectáculos, juegos gigantes, demostraciones taurinas, talleres de madera a la deriva, los más pequeños serán los reyes de la fiesta.

Festliche Animationen und Spiele für Kinder im Park der Arena. Hüpfburgen, Sportwettkämpfe, kulturelle und pädagogische Veranstaltungen, Abenteuer, Tiere, Shows, Riesenspiele, Stierkampfvorführungen, Treibholz-Workshops – die Pitchouns sind die Könige des Festes.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-11 par OT Grand Dax