Atelier réalisation d’un pochoir végétal 22 rue Neuve, 17 mai 2023, Dax.

Accompagné de Béatrice, amusez-vous à créer un pochoir végétal – Impression sur tissu ou papier. Adultes et enfants dès 6 ans. Kit fourni sur place..

2023-05-17 à ; fin : 2023-12-31 16:00:00. EUR.

22 rue Neuve Boutique carrément curieux

Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Accompanied by Beatrice, have fun creating a plant stencil – Printed on fabric or paper. Adults and children from 6 years old. Kit provided on site.

Acompañado por Beatrice, diviértete creando una plantilla de plantas – Impresa en tela o papel. Adultos y niños a partir de 6 años. Kit proporcionado in situ.

In Begleitung von Beatrice können Sie eine Pflanzenschablone herstellen, die auf Stoff oder Papier gedruckt wird. Erwachsene und Kinder ab 6 Jahren. Kit wird vor Ort bereitgestellt.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par OT Grand Dax