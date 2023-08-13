LE VENT D’AOÛT – 7ÈME ÉDITION Davejean, 13 août 2023, Davejean.

Davejean,Aude

Le Vent d’août, 7ème rencontre d’art indisciplinaire.

Une aventure artistique hors normes et indisciplinaire.

Manifestations artistiques partout dans le village de Davejean..

2023-08-13 fin : 2023-08-13 . .

Davejean 11330 Aude Occitanie



Le Vent d’août, 7th indisciplinary art meeting.

An unconventional, indisciplinary artistic adventure.

Artistic events throughout the village of Davejean.

Le Vent d’août, 7º encuentro de arte indisciplinario.

Una aventura artística poco convencional e indisciplinada.

Eventos artísticos por todo el pueblo de Davejean.

Le Vent d’août, 7ème rencontre d’art indisciplinaire.

Ein künstlerisches Abenteuer außerhalb der Norm und der Disziplinen.

Künstlerische Veranstaltungen überall im Dorf Davejean.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-06 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Corbières-Minervois