…DANS MA BULLE SENSORIELLE Espace associatif Saint-Germain, lundi 18 mars 2024.

…DANS MA BULLE SENSORIELLE Prendre le temps pour s’émerveiller ! Pour les enfants de 0 à 3 ans accompagnés de ceux qui les font grandir (parents et professionnels de la petite enfance). SEMAINE NATIONALE DE LA PETITE ENFANCE. Lundi 18 mars, 09h30 Espace associatif Gratuit. Places limitées. Inscription obligatoire auprès du Relais Petite Enfance CCVG
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-18T09:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-18T11:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-18T09:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-18T11:30:00+01:00
Espace associatif 10 rue du Vieux Pont 86310 Saint Germain Saint-Germain 86310 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 07 63 19 51 24 »}]