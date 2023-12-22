C’est Noël à Ciboure : Défilé d’Olentzero Dans les rues Ciboure, 22 décembre 2023, Ciboure.

Ciboure,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Ziburu Euskaldun et Kaskarotenea Ikastola vous donnent rendez-vous le 22 décembre à partir de 18h pour fêter Olentzero en chansons. L’accueil à Mari Domingi se fera sur le port, puis le défilé se rendra sur le fronton et de là, parcourra les rues du vieux Ciboure. Si vous restez au chaud, tendez l’oreille et ouvrez vos fenêtres, accueillez Olentzero, le solstice d’hiver, porteur de bonnes nouvelles et de renouveau.

Départ sur le port de Larraldenia • Tout public.

2023-12-22 fin : 2023-12-22 . EUR.

Dans les rues Port de Larraldenia

Ciboure 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Ziburu Euskaldun and Kaskarotenea Ikastola invite you to join them on December 22nd from 6pm to celebrate Olentzero in song. The welcome to Mari Domingi will take place on the harbor, then the parade will head to the pediment and from there through the streets of old Ciboure. If you’re staying in the warmth, listen carefully and open your windows to welcome Olentzero, the winter solstice, bearer of good news and renewal.

Departure from Larraldenia harbor ? Open to the public

Ziburu Euskaldun y Kaskarotenea Ikastola te esperan el 22 de diciembre a partir de las 18:00 horas para celebrar Olentzero cantando. Mari Domingi será recibido en el puerto, y el desfile se dirigirá al frontón y desde allí por las calles del casco viejo de Ciboure. Si se queda al calorcito, mantenga los oídos bien abiertos y las ventanas cerradas para dar la bienvenida a Olentzero, el solsticio de invierno, portador de buenas noticias y renovación.

Salida del puerto de Larraldenia ? Abierto al público

Ziburu Euskaldun und Kaskarotenea Ikastola laden Sie am 22. Dezember ab 18 Uhr ein, Olentzero mit Gesang zu feiern. Der Empfang in Mari Domingi findet am Hafen statt, danach geht der Umzug zum Fronton und von dort aus durch die Straßen der Altstadt von Ciboure. Wenn Sie im Warmen sitzen, spitzen Sie die Ohren und öffnen Sie die Fenster, um Olentzero zu begrüßen, die Wintersonnenwende, die gute Nachrichten und Erneuerung mit sich bringt.

Start am Hafen von Larraldenia ? Für alle

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque