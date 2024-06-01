Biennale d’Art : « Goujoun’Art » Dans le village Goujounac, 1 décembre 2023, Goujounac.

Goujounac,Lot

L’association Goujoun’Art vous convie à sa 7ème biennale d’art, après deux ans d’attente.

Explorez peintures et sculptures au cœur du village, entre caves, granges, et jardins. Tous les deux ans, le village se transforme en galerie éphémère, en partenariat avec le café associatif « Le Tympan » ouvert aux artistes.

Cette biennale offre une expérience unique, favorisant la proximité entre public et artistes, propice aux échanges et aux émotions. Un(e) artiste collaborera avec les élèves pour une exposition dédiée, établissant un lien stimulant entre l’art et l’éducation.

Ne manquez pas cet événement qui unit création artistique et convivialité !.

2024-06-01 fin : 2024-06-09 . EUR.

Dans le village

Goujounac 46250 Lot Occitanie



The Goujoun?Art association invites you to its 7th art biennial, after a two-year wait.

Explore paintings and sculptures in the heart of the village, between cellars, barns and gardens. Every two years, the village is transformed into an ephemeral gallery, in partnership with the café association « Le Tympan », open to artists.

This biennial event offers a unique experience, bringing the public and artists closer together and fostering exchanges and emotions. An artist will collaborate with students on a dedicated exhibition, establishing a stimulating link between art and education.

Don’t miss this event, which combines artistic creation and conviviality!

La asociación Goujoun?Art le invita a su 7ª bienal de arte, tras dos años de espera.

Descubra pinturas y esculturas en el corazón del pueblo, entre bodegas, graneros y jardines. Cada dos años, el pueblo se transforma en una galería efímera, en colaboración con la asociación de café « Le Tympan », abierta a los artistas.

Este acontecimiento bienal ofrece una experiencia única, acercando al público y a los artistas y fomentando los intercambios y las emociones. Un artista colaborará con los alumnos en una exposición dedicada, estableciendo un vínculo estimulante entre arte y educación.

No se pierda este acontecimiento, que combina creación artística y convivencia

Der Verein Goujoun?Art lädt Sie nach zwei Jahren Wartezeit zu seiner siebten Kunstbiennale ein.

Entdecken Sie Gemälde und Skulpturen im Herzen des Dorfes, zwischen Kellern, Scheunen und Gärten. Alle zwei Jahre verwandelt sich das Dorf in eine temporäre Galerie, in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Vereinscafé « Le Tympan », das für Künstler geöffnet ist.

Diese Biennale bietet eine einzigartige Erfahrung, die die Nähe zwischen Publikum und Künstlern fördert, die den Austausch und die Emotionen begünstigt. Ein(e) Künstler(in) wird mit den Schülern für eine eigene Ausstellung zusammenarbeiten und so eine anregende Verbindung zwischen Kunst und Bildung herstellen.

Verpassen Sie nicht dieses Ereignis, das künstlerisches Schaffen und Geselligkeit miteinander verbindet!

