Week-end de la biodiversité Dans le village Gespunsart, 21 octobre 2023, Gespunsart.

Gespunsart,Ardennes

La commission de la Biodiversité et Développement Durable en partenariat avec Les amis du parc, l’ACCA, His’Torés, l’ECTG et le PNR, organise tout un week-end consacré à la biodiversité : exposition photos grands gibiers le samedi toute la journée et dimanche matin à la salle polyvalente, la balade nocturne le samedi soir sur l’impact de la pollution lumineuse sur notre faune et notre flore, puis dimanche après-midi : projection du film de, et en présence de Laurent Geslin sur le lynx.Les conditions de réservation (pour la balade nocturne et la projection du film) sont données sur chaque affiche, les places sont limitées..

2023-10-21 fin : 2023-10-22 . .

Dans le village

Gespunsart 08700 Ardennes Grand Est



The Biodiversity and Sustainable Development Commission, in partnership with Les amis du parc, ACCA, His’Torés, ECTG and PNR, is organizing a whole weekend dedicated to biodiversity: big game photo exhibition on Saturday all day and Sunday morning at the Salle polyvalente, the night walk on Saturday evening on the impact of light pollution on our flora and fauna, then Sunday afternoon: screening of the film by and in the presence of Laurent Geslin on the lynx.Booking conditions (for the night walk and the film screening) are given on each poster, and places are limited.

La Comisión de Biodiversidad y Desarrollo Sostenible, en colaboración con Les amis du parc, ACCA, His’Torés, ECTG y PNR, organiza todo un fin de semana dedicado a la biodiversidad: exposición fotográfica de caza mayor el sábado todo el día y el domingo por la mañana en la Sala polivalente, paseo nocturno el sábado por la noche sobre el impacto de la contaminación lumínica en nuestra flora y fauna, y el domingo por la tarde: proyección de la película de Laurent Geslin y en presencia de éste sobre el lince.Las inscripciones (para el paseo nocturno y la proyección de la película) figuran en cada cartel, y las plazas son limitadas.

Die Kommission für Biodiversität und nachhaltige Entwicklung organisiert in Zusammenarbeit mit den Freunden des Parks, der ACCA, His’Torés, der ECTG und dem PNR ein ganzes Wochenende, das der Biodiversität gewidmet ist: Fotoausstellung über Großwild am Samstag den ganzen Tag und Sonntagmorgen in der Mehrzweckhalle, Nachtwanderung am Samstagabend über die Auswirkungen der Lichtverschmutzung auf unsere Fauna und Flora, dann Sonntagnachmittag: Vorführung des Films von und in Anwesenheit von Laurent Geslin über den Luchs.Die Reservierungsbedingungen (für den Nachtspaziergang und die Filmvorführung) sind auf jedem Plakat angegeben, die Plätze sind begrenzt.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par Ardennes Tourisme