Festival Bandafolie’s – Jeudi 13 et vendredi 14 Dans le bourg et au lac de Sagnat Bessines-sur-Gartempe, 13 juillet 2023, Bessines-sur-Gartempe.

Bessines-sur-Gartempe,Haute-Vienne

Jeudi 13 juillet lac de Sagnat, gratuit. 18h30 grillades animé par les bandas. 19h30 paquito des pitchouns. 20h spectacles avec 5 groupes. 23h15 feu d’artifice avec surprise, bal avec The Mimozas-La French Teuf.

Vendredi 14 dans le bourg. 11h30 défilé commémoratif monument aux morts. 12h place de la mairie ouverture musicale ave tous les groupes. 15h30 course cycliste dans le bourg en collaboration avec le C.R.C. Limoges 87. 18h Bandafoulées, corrida pédestre de 8 km, en collaboration avec le Limoges Mud-Run Club. 19h et jusqu’au matin stade des Châtaigniers, entrée sur site 8 €, Food Folie’s animé par les bandas. 22h sous chapiteau concert avec le show Toi Ma Gueule, plus grand tribute français de Johnny Hallyday. A la Bodega spectacle à minuit avec les bandas et à 1h30 avec DJ Junior. Le Comité organisateur se réserve le droit de modifier jusqu’au dernier moment cette programmation..

2023-07-13 fin : 2023-07-14 . .

Dans le bourg et au lac de Sagnat

Bessines-sur-Gartempe 87250 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Thursday July 13, Sagnat lake, free. 6:30pm barbecue with bandas. 7:30pm paquito by the pitchouns. 8pm shows by 5 bands. 11:15pm fireworks with surprise, dance with The Mimozas-La French Teuf.

Friday 14th in the town. 11:30am commemorative parade at the war memorial. 12pm, Place de la Mairie, musical opening with all the bands. 3:30 p.m. cycling race in the town in collaboration with the C.R.C. Limoges 87. 6 p.m. Bandafoulées, 8 km pedestrian corrida, in collaboration with the Limoges Mud-Run Club. 7pm and into the morning, stade des Châtaigniers, entrance 8?, Food Folie?s with bandas. 10 p.m. under the big top, concert with the Toi Ma Gueule show, France’s biggest Johnny Hallyday tribute. At the Bodega, a show at midnight with the bandas and at 1:30 a.m. with DJ Junior. The Organizing Committee reserves the right to make last-minute changes to this program.

Jueves 13 de julio, lago Sagnat, gratuito. 18.30 h Barbacoa con bandas. 19.30 h Pitchouns paquito. 20 h Espectáculos con 5 grupos. 23.15 h Fuegos artificiales con sorpresa, baile con The Mimozas-La French Teuf.

Viernes 14 en el pueblo. 11h30 desfile conmemorativo en el memorial de guerra. 12.00 h, plaza de la Mairie, apertura musical con todos los grupos. 15.30 h Carrera ciclista en la ciudad, en colaboración con el C.R.C. Limoges 87. 18.00 h Bandafoulées, carrera pedestre de 8 km, en colaboración con el Limoges Mud-Run Club. 19.00 h y hasta la madrugada, stade des Châtaigniers, entrada del recinto 8?, Food Folie?s animada por las bandas. 22 h, concierto bajo la carpa con el espectáculo Toi Ma Gueule, el mayor homenaje francés a Johnny Hallyday. En la Bodega, espectáculo a medianoche con las bandas y a la 1.30 h con DJ Junior. El Comité Organizador se reserva el derecho de introducir cambios de última hora en el programa.

Donnerstag, 13. Juli See von Sagnat, kostenlos. 18.30 Uhr Grillen, musikalisch umrahmt von den Bandas. 19.30 Uhr Paquito des pitchouns. 20 Uhr Shows mit 5 Bands. 23.15 Uhr Feuerwerk mit Überraschung, Tanz mit The Mimozas-La French Teuf.

Freitag, 14. in der Stadt. 11.30 Uhr Gedenkmarsch zum Kriegsdenkmal. 12 Uhr Musikalische Eröffnung mit allen Gruppen auf dem Rathausplatz. 15.30 Uhr Radrennen in der Stadt in Zusammenarbeit mit dem C.R.C. Limoges 87. 18 Uhr Bandafoulées, 8 km langer Fußmarsch in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Limoges Mud-Run Club. 19h und bis zum Morgen Stade des Châtaigniers, Eintritt vor Ort 8?, Food Folie?s mit Bandas. 22 Uhr im Festzelt Konzert mit der Show Toi Ma Gueule, dem größten französischen Tribute von Johnny Hallyday. In der Bodega Show um Mitternacht mit den Bandas und um 1.30 Uhr mit DJ Junior. Das Organisationskomitee behält sich das Recht vor, das Programm bis zum letzten Moment zu ändern.

