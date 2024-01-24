Animation foldify Dangeau
Animation foldify Dangeau, mercredi 24 janvier 2024.
Animation foldify Dangeau Eure-et-Loir
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-01-24 14:00:00
fin : 2024-01-24 15:30:00
Viens créer ton paper toy.
Paper toy, jouet en papier. Foldify, application numérique et créative. Sur inscription (limité à 10 participants).
Dangeau 28160 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire bibliotheque@dangeau.fr
L’événement Animation foldify Dangeau a été mis à jour le 2024-01-03 par OT DU BONNEVALAIS
