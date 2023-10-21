CONFÉRENCE SUR LE STREET ART Dammartin-en-Goële – Ludomédiathèque intercommunale Dammartin-en-Goële Catégorie d’Évènement: Dammartin-en-Goële CONFÉRENCE SUR LE STREET ART Dammartin-en-Goële – Ludomédiathèque intercommunale Dammartin-en-Goële, 21 octobre 2023, Dammartin-en-Goële. CONFÉRENCE SUR LE STREET ART Samedi 21 octobre, 15h00 Dammartin-en-Goële – Ludomédiathèque intercommunale Venez découvrir le Street art: phénomène mondial, présenté par Madame Sylvie TESTAMARCK. ****Pour les Adultes et les Ados à partir de 12 ans**** ****À l’espace Médiathèque**** – sur réservation Plus de renseignements au 01.60.06.54.21. **ludomediatheque_dammartin@roissypaysdefrance.fr** Dans le cadre de BAM ! Festival de pop culture

Disponible aussi dans les médiathèques et établissements partenaires
Dammartin-en-Goële – Ludomédiathèque intercommunale
Place des Prieurs, 77230 Dammartin-en-Goële

