Conférence – journée mondiale de la philosophie D941 Boissy-lès-Perche, 16 novembre 2023, Boissy-lès-Perche.

Boissy-lès-Perche,Eure-et-Loir

Journée dédiée au philosophe ALAIN de Mortagne au Perche. Ce fut un homme d’action et un rebelle en son temps. Il a marqué les esprits et il impressionnait par sa capacité à penser et à faire penser. Présenter par Pierre Heudier. Présentation vivante, destinée à tout public..

2023-11-16 fin : 2023-11-16 . EUR.

D941

Boissy-lès-Perche 28340 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



A day dedicated to the philosopher ALAIN from Mortagne au Perche. He was a man of action and a rebel in his time. He left his mark on people’s minds and impressed them with his ability to think and make people think. Presented by Pierre Heudier. A lively presentation for all audiences.

Día dedicado al filósofo ALAIN de Mortagne au Perche. Fue un hombre de acción y un rebelde en su época. Dejó huella en las mentes de las personas y las impresionó por su capacidad para pensar y hacer pensar. Presentado por Pierre Heudier. Una presentación animada para todos los públicos.

Tag, der dem Philosophen ALAIN aus Mortagne au Perche gewidmet ist. Er war ein Mann der Tat und zu seiner Zeit ein Rebell. Er prägte den Geist und beeindruckte durch seine Fähigkeit zu denken und zum Denken anzuregen. Präsentiert von Pierre Heudier. Lebendige Präsentation für jedes Publikum.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-24 par OT DU PERCHE