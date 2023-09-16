Journées Européennes du Patrimoine D941 Boissy-lès-Perche, 16 septembre 2023, Boissy-lès-Perche.

Boissy-lès-Perche,Eure-et-Loir

Pour ces deux journées, la cour pétral vous propose ; exposition sur la symbolique des cathédrales, visite du site, ateliers participatifs d’artisanat, marché d’artisans et producteurs (le dimanche). Animations et buvette sur place..

2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-16 18:00:00. .

D941

Boissy-lès-Perche 28340 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



For these two days, the Cour Petral will be hosting an exhibition on the symbolism of cathedrals, a tour of the site, participatory craft workshops, and an artisans’ and producers’ market (Sunday). Entertainment and refreshments on site.

Durante estos dos días, la Cour Petral acogerá una exposición sobre el simbolismo de las catedrales, un recorrido por el recinto, talleres prácticos de artesanía y un mercado de artesanos y productores (el domingo). Animación y refrescos in situ.

An diesen beiden Tagen bietet Ihnen der Petrushof folgendes an: Ausstellung über die Symbolik der Kathedralen, Besichtigung der Stätte, Mitmach-Workshops für Kunsthandwerk, Handwerker- und Produzentenmarkt (am Sonntag). Animationen und Erfrischungen vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-12 par OT DU PERCHE