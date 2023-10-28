Samhain au Château – Weekend d’animations historiques D749 Gizeux, 28 octobre 2023, Gizeux.

Gizeux,Indre-et-Loire

La troupe de reconstitution historique Saor Alba revient pour une troisième édition vous proposer un weekend d’immersion dans le XVIIIe siècle écossais !.

2023-10-28 fin : 2023-10-29 . EUR.

D749

Gizeux 37340 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



On Saturday 29, Sunday 30 and Monday 31 October, travel through the history of 18th century Scotland at the Château de Gizeux!

The Saor Alba historical re-enactment troupe will take over the salons and the main outbuildings for the second year running, and will immerse visitors in the traditions…

La compañía de recreación histórica Saor Alba vuelve por tercera vez para ofrecer un fin de semana de inmersión en la Escocia del siglo XVIII

Die historische Reenactment-Truppe Saor Alba kehrt zum dritten Mal zurück und bietet Ihnen ein Wochenende, an dem Sie in das schottische 18. Jahrhundert eintauchen können!

