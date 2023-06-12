La Prison Infernale – Univerland Journiac D710 Journiac, 12 juin 2023, Journiac.

Journiac,Dordogne

La Prison Infernale est le premier Action Game 100% thématique, 100% immersif et accessible à tous! Devenus détenus d’un jour, vous réalisez par équipe de 2 à 5 joueurs les défis des 16 cellules de la Prison! Un peu comme dans Fort Boyard, vous affrontez des épreuves pour tenter de diminuer votre peine de prison. Logique, physique et adresse sont au rendez-vous pour tenter la Grande Évasion !.

Vendredi à 11:00:00

D710

Journiac 24260 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Infernal Prison is the first Action Game 100% thematic, 100% immersive and accessible to all! As inmates for a day, you complete the challenges of the 16 cells of the prison in teams of 2 to 5 players! A bit like in Fort Boyard, you face challenges to try to reduce your prison sentence. Logic, physics and skill are the keys to the Great Escape!

The Infernal Prison es el primer juego de acción 100% temático, 100% inmersivo y accesible para todos Como reclusos por un día, ¡completáis los retos de las 16 celdas de la prisión en equipos de 2 a 5 jugadores! Un poco como en Fort Boyard, te enfrentas a desafíos para intentar reducir tu pena de prisión. ¡Lógica, física y habilidad forman parte del juego para intentar la Gran Evasión!

La Prison Infernale ist das erste Action Game, das 100% thematisch, 100% immersiv und für alle zugänglich ist! Als Häftlinge für einen Tag stellen Sie sich in Teams von 2 bis 5 Spielern den Herausforderungen der 16 Zellen des Gefängnisses! Ähnlich wie in Fort Boyard stellen Sie sich den Herausforderungen, um Ihre Gefängnisstrafe zu verkürzen. Logik, Körpereinsatz und Geschicklichkeit sind gefragt, um die große Flucht zu wagen!

