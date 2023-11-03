JOURNÉE SPÉCIALE HALLOWEEN – ESPACE CAP VERT D57 Breistroff-la-Grande, 3 novembre 2023, Breistroff-la-Grande.

Breistroff-la-Grande,Moselle

L’Espace Aquatique Cap Vert se met aux couleurs d’Halloween !

Durant tout l’après-midi, de nombreuses animations pour les enfants seront proposées dont notamment un stand de maquillage, une défilé déguisé, une distribution de bonbons et bien d’autres ! L’eau des bassins sera également colorée spécialement pour l’occasion, pour une immersion garantie !

Vous pourrez aussi assister à la projection du film « Edward aux mains d’argent », pieds dans l’eau, vers 18h00. Ce film fantastique réalisé par Tim Burton, raconte les aventures d’Edward Scissorhands (interprété par Johnny Depp), un garçon pas tout à fait ordinaire. Création d’un inventeur, il a reçu un cœur pour aimer, un cerveau pour comprendre. Mais son concepteur est mort avant d’avoir pu terminer son œuvre et Edward se retrouve avec des lames de métal et des instruments tranchants en guise de doigts.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-11-03 14:00:00 fin : 2023-11-03 . 0 EUR.

D57

Breistroff-la-Grande 57570 Moselle Grand Est



Espace Aquatique Cap Vert is decked out in Halloween colors!

Throughout the afternoon, there will be plenty of activities for children, including a face-painting stand, a costume parade, candy distribution and much more! The water in the pools will also be coloured specially for the occasion, for guaranteed immersion!

You’ll also be able to attend a screening of the film « Edward Scissorhands », with your feet in the water, at around 6pm. Directed by Tim Burton, this fantasy film recounts the adventures of Edward Scissorhands (played by Johnny Depp), a very unusual boy. The creation of an inventor, he was given a heart to love and a brain to understand. But his designer died before he could complete his work, and Edward is left with metal blades and sharp instruments for fingers.

El Espace Aquatique Cap Vert se viste de Halloween

Durante toda la tarde, habrá muchas actividades para los niños, como un puesto de pintura de caras, un desfile de disfraces, reparto de caramelos y mucho más Además, el agua de las piscinas se coloreará especialmente para la ocasión, lo que garantizará una experiencia envolvente

También podrá disfrutar de la proyección de la película « Eduardo Manostijeras », con los pies en el agua, hacia las 18:00 horas. Dirigida por Tim Burton, esta película de fantasía narra las aventuras de Eduardo Manostijeras (interpretado por Johnny Depp), un niño muy peculiar. Creación de un inventor, tiene un corazón para amar y un cerebro para comprender. Pero su inventor murió antes de que pudiera completar su obra, y Edward se queda con cuchillas de metal e instrumentos afilados por dedos.

Das Espace Aquatique Cap Vert erstrahlt in den Farben von Halloween!

Den ganzen Nachmittag über werden zahlreiche Animationen für Kinder angeboten, darunter ein Schminkstand, eine Kostümparade, die Verteilung von Süßigkeiten und vieles mehr! Das Wasser in den Becken wird speziell für diesen Anlass gefärbt, so dass Sie garantiert in das Geschehen eintauchen können

Außerdem können Sie gegen 18 Uhr mit den Füßen im Wasser die Vorführung des Films « Edward mit den Scherenhänden » erleben. Der von Tim Burton inszenierte Fantasyfilm erzählt die Abenteuer von Edward Scissorhands (gespielt von Johnny Depp), einem nicht ganz gewöhnlichen Jungen. Als Schöpfung eines Erfinders erhielt er ein Herz, um zu lieben, und ein Gehirn, um zu verstehen. Doch sein Erfinder starb, bevor er sein Werk vollenden konnte, und Edward hat nun Metallklingen und scharfe Instrumente anstelle von Fingern.

