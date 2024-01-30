La poterie de Bavent, une entreprise du patrimoine vivant D513 – Route de Caen-Cabourg Bavent, 30 janvier 2024, Bavent.

Bavent,Calvados

Entrer à la Poterie du Mesnil de Bavent c’est entrer dans le monde des potiers d’antan. Les bâtiments de plus d’un siècle et demi abritent des artisans dont les méthodes de travail sont toujours les mêmes.

Visitez les ateliers où nous vous dévoilons les méthodes de fabrication à l’ancienne d’une pièce d’épi, un sujet ou un objet, de sa conception jusqu’aux finitions. Puis, découvrez le musée des épis de faîtage qui retrace l’histoire du site, expose des anciennes photos et cartes postales, évoque les différents postes de travail tels qu’ils étaient il y a un siècle et demi et permet de découvrir une collection exceptionnelle d’épis de faîtage.

Informations pratiquesLe nombre de places étant limité, la réservation est indispensable. Aucune billetterie sur place le jour de la visite, paiement obligatoire à la réservation.La billetterie ouvre le 13 octobre à 10h00, en ligne et dans les bureaux d’informations touristiques de Caen et Ouistreham..

2024-01-30 10:30:00 fin : 2024-01-30 11:30:00. .

D513 – Route de Caen-Cabourg Poterie

Bavent 14860 Calvados Normandie



To enter the Poterie du Mesnil de Bavent is to enter the world of the potters of yesteryear. The buildings are over a century and a half old and house craftsmen whose working methods are still the same.

Visit the workshops where we will show you the old-fashioned methods of making a piece of cob, a subject or an object, from its conception to the finishing touches. Then, discover the museum of the finials which recalls the history of the site, exposes old photos and postcards, evokes the various workstations as they were a century and a half ago and allows to discover an exceptional collection of finials

Practical informationThe number of places is limited, so reservations are essential. No ticketing on site on the day of the visit. Ticketing opens on Wednesday, October 13, 2022 at 10:00 am online or in the tourist information offices of Caen and Ouistreham.

Entrar en la Poterie du Mesnil de Bavent es adentrarse en el mundo de los alfareros de antaño. Los edificios, con más de siglo y medio de antigüedad, albergan a artesanos cuyos métodos de trabajo siguen siendo los mismos.

Visite los talleres, donde le mostrarán cómo se fabrica a la antigua usanza una pieza de mazorca, un sujeto o un objeto, desde el diseño hasta el acabado. A continuación, descubra el museo de los remates, que recorre la historia del lugar, expone fotos y postales antiguas, evoca los diferentes puestos de trabajo tal y como eran hace siglo y medio y revela una colección excepcional de remates.

Información práctica Como las plazas son limitadas, es imprescindible reservar. Las entradas no estarán disponibles en la taquilla el día de la visita y el pago deberá efectuarse en el momento de la reserva.La taquilla abre el 13 de octubre a las 10.00 h, en línea y en las oficinas de turismo de Caen y Ouistreham.

Wer die Poterie du Mesnil de Bavent betritt, tritt in die Welt der Töpfer von einst ein. Die über anderthalb Jahrhunderte alten Gebäude beherbergen Handwerker, deren Arbeitsmethoden noch immer dieselben sind.

Besuchen Sie die Werkstätten, in denen wir Ihnen die altmodischen Herstellungsmethoden für ein Epi-Stück, ein Motiv oder ein Objekt von der Konzeption bis zur Fertigstellung zeigen. Entdecken Sie anschließend das Museum für Dachziegel, das die Geschichte des Standorts erzählt, alte Fotos und Postkarten ausstellt, die verschiedenen Arbeitsplätze von vor anderthalb Jahrhunderten beschreibt und eine außergewöhnliche Sammlung von Dachziegeln zeigt.

Praktische InformationenDa die Anzahl der Plätze begrenzt ist, ist eine Reservierung unerlässlich. Der Kartenvorverkauf beginnt am 13. Oktober um 10.00 Uhr online und in den Touristeninformationen in Caen und Ouistreham.

