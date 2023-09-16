Journées du patrimoine au château de Pontécoulant D298 Pontécoulant, 16 septembre 2023, Pontécoulant.

Pontécoulant,Calvados

Le château de Pontécoulant ouvre ses portes pour les journées du patrimoine, samedi 17 et dimanche 18 septembre. Il sera possible de découvrir ce joyau de la

Suisse normande, construit au XVIe siècle et réaménagé au XVIIIe siècle, grâce à des visites guidées gratuites de 10 h à 12 h et de 14 h 30 à 18 h sur les deux jours..

D298

Pontécoulant 14110 Calvados Normandie



The Château de Pontécoulant is opening its doors for Heritage Days on Saturday September 17 and Sunday September 18. Discover this jewel of Norman Switzerland

Suisse Normande, built in the 16th century and refurbished in the 18th century, with free guided tours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

El castillo de Pontécoulant abre sus puertas a las Jornadas del Patrimonio el sábado 17 y el domingo 18 de septiembre. Podrá descubrir esta joya de la Suiza Normanda

Suisse Normande, construida en el siglo XVI y reformada en el XVIII, con visitas guiadas gratuitas de 10:00 a 12:00 y de 14:30 a 18:00 ambos días.

Das Schloss Pontécoulant öffnet seine Türen für die Tage des Kulturerbes am Samstag, den 17. und Sonntag, den 18. September. Es wird möglich sein, dieses Juwel der

Jahrhundert erbaut und im 18. Jahrhundert umgebaut wurde, dank kostenloser Führungen an beiden Tagen von 10:00 bis 12:00 Uhr und von 14:30 bis 18:00 Uhr zu besichtigen.

