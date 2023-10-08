Octobre rose : marche rose et qi gong D160 Coulx, 8 octobre 2023, Coulx.

Coulx,Lot-et-Garonne

Venez marcher pour Octobre rose avec l’ADMR et l’association les Ailes de Coulx !

9h30 : accueil café

10h : départ du moulin, 2 circuits de 6 et 10 km

13h30 : séance de qi gong

Ravitaillement, auberge espagnole..

2023-10-08 fin : 2023-10-08 . EUR.

D160

Coulx 47260 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and walk for pink October with ADMR and the Ailes de Coulx association!

9:30 am: coffee welcome

10am: departure from the mill, 2 circuits of 6 and 10 km

1.30pm: qi gong session

Refreshments, Spanish inn.

¡Ven a caminar por el octubre rosa con la ADMR y la asociación Ailes de Coulx!

9h30: café de bienvenida

10h: salida del molino, 2 circuitos de 6 y 10 km

13h30: sesión de qi gong

Refrescos, albergue español.

Gehen Sie mit der ADMR und dem Verein les Ailes de Coulx für den Rosa Oktober spazieren!

9.30 Uhr: Empfang mit Kaffee

10 Uhr: Start an der Mühle, 2 Strecken von 6 und 10 km

13.30 Uhr: Qi-Gong-Sitzung

Verpflegung, Auberge espagnole.

