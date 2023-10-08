Octobre rose : marche rose et qi gong D160 Coulx
Octobre rose : marche rose et qi gong D160 Coulx, 8 octobre 2023, Coulx.
Coulx,Lot-et-Garonne
Venez marcher pour Octobre rose avec l’ADMR et l’association les Ailes de Coulx !
9h30 : accueil café
10h : départ du moulin, 2 circuits de 6 et 10 km
13h30 : séance de qi gong
Ravitaillement, auberge espagnole..
2023-10-08 fin : 2023-10-08 . EUR.
D160
Coulx 47260 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Come and walk for pink October with ADMR and the Ailes de Coulx association!
9:30 am: coffee welcome
10am: departure from the mill, 2 circuits of 6 and 10 km
1.30pm: qi gong session
Refreshments, Spanish inn.
¡Ven a caminar por el octubre rosa con la ADMR y la asociación Ailes de Coulx!
9h30: café de bienvenida
10h: salida del molino, 2 circuitos de 6 y 10 km
13h30: sesión de qi gong
Refrescos, albergue español.
Gehen Sie mit der ADMR und dem Verein les Ailes de Coulx für den Rosa Oktober spazieren!
9.30 Uhr: Empfang mit Kaffee
10 Uhr: Start an der Mühle, 2 Strecken von 6 und 10 km
13.30 Uhr: Qi-Gong-Sitzung
Verpflegung, Auberge espagnole.
Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par OT Lot-et-Tolzac