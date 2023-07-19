Festival Les Nuits Atypiques – Bundjalung Kunjiel (Australie) D120 Verdelais Verdelais
Festival Les Nuits Atypiques – Bundjalung Kunjiel (Australie) D120 Verdelais, 19 juillet 2023, Verdelais.
Verdelais,Gironde
AU PROGRAMME
17h00 – Atelier de peinture aborigène avec Goompi Ugerabah (1h30)
25€, sur réservation
18h45 – 20h00 – Visite du Domaine Tich & Grava avec Thomas Fonteyraud.
Exposition de peinture Aborigène en présence du peintre Goompi Ugerabah.
Apéritif et dégustation des vins du Domaine Tich & Grava
20h00 – Pique-nique tiré du panier (possibilité de petite restauration sur place)
21h30 – Veillée aborigène « Corroboree » avec le groupe Bundjalung Kunjiel (Australie)
Gratuit.
D120 Domaine Tich & Grava
Verdelais 33490 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
ON THE PROGRAM
17h00 ? Aboriginal painting workshop with Goompi Ugerabah (1h30)
25?, on reservation
6:45pm – 8:00pm ? Visit to Domaine Tich & Grava with Thomas Fonteyraud.
Aboriginal painting exhibition with painter Goompi Ugerabah.
Aperitif and wine tasting at Domaine Tich & Grava
20h00 ? Basket picnic (light catering available on site)
9:30 pm – Aboriginal Corroboree with Bundjalung Kunjiel (Australia)
Free
EN EL PROGRAMA
17h00 ? Taller de pintura aborigen con Goompi Ugerabah (1h30)
25 ¤, previa reserva
18h45 – 20h00 ? Visita a la finca Tich & Grava con Thomas Fonteyraud.
Exposición de pintura aborigen en presencia del pintor Goompi Ugerabah.
Aperitivo y degustación de vinos en el Domaine Tich & Grava
20h00 ? Picnic para llevar (aperitivos disponibles in situ)
21h30 – Velada aborigen « Corroboree » con el grupo Bundjalung Kunjiel (Australia)
Gratis
AUF DEM PROGRAMM
17h00 ? Aborigine-Malworkshop mit Goompi Ugerabah (1,5 Std.)
25?, mit Reservierung
18:45 – 20:00 Uhr ? Besuch des Weinguts Tich & Grava mit Thomas Fonteyraud.
Ausstellung von Aborigine-Malerei in Anwesenheit des Malers Goompi Ugerabah.
Aperitif und Weinprobe des Weinguts Tich & Grava
20h00 ? Picknick aus dem Korb (kleine Snacks vor Ort möglich)
21.30 Uhr ? Aborigines-Vigil » Corroboree » mit der Gruppe Bundjalung Kunjiel (Australien)
Kostenlos
