Festival Les Nuits Atypiques – Bundjalung Kunjiel (Australie) D120 Verdelais, 19 juillet 2023, Verdelais.

Verdelais,Gironde

AU PROGRAMME

17h00 – Atelier de peinture aborigène avec Goompi Ugerabah (1h30)

25€, sur réservation

18h45 – 20h00 – Visite du Domaine Tich & Grava avec Thomas Fonteyraud.

Exposition de peinture Aborigène en présence du peintre Goompi Ugerabah.

Apéritif et dégustation des vins du Domaine Tich & Grava

20h00 – Pique-nique tiré du panier (possibilité de petite restauration sur place)

21h30 – Veillée aborigène « Corroboree » avec le groupe Bundjalung Kunjiel (Australie)

Gratuit.

2023-07-19 à ; fin : 2023-07-19 . .

D120 Domaine Tich & Grava

Verdelais 33490 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



ON THE PROGRAM

17h00 ? Aboriginal painting workshop with Goompi Ugerabah (1h30)

25?, on reservation

6:45pm – 8:00pm ? Visit to Domaine Tich & Grava with Thomas Fonteyraud.

Aboriginal painting exhibition with painter Goompi Ugerabah.

Aperitif and wine tasting at Domaine Tich & Grava

20h00 ? Basket picnic (light catering available on site)

9:30 pm – Aboriginal Corroboree with Bundjalung Kunjiel (Australia)

Free

EN EL PROGRAMA

17h00 ? Taller de pintura aborigen con Goompi Ugerabah (1h30)

25 ¤, previa reserva

18h45 – 20h00 ? Visita a la finca Tich & Grava con Thomas Fonteyraud.

Exposición de pintura aborigen en presencia del pintor Goompi Ugerabah.

Aperitivo y degustación de vinos en el Domaine Tich & Grava

20h00 ? Picnic para llevar (aperitivos disponibles in situ)

21h30 – Velada aborigen « Corroboree » con el grupo Bundjalung Kunjiel (Australia)

Gratis

AUF DEM PROGRAMM

17h00 ? Aborigine-Malworkshop mit Goompi Ugerabah (1,5 Std.)

25?, mit Reservierung

18:45 – 20:00 Uhr ? Besuch des Weinguts Tich & Grava mit Thomas Fonteyraud.

Ausstellung von Aborigine-Malerei in Anwesenheit des Malers Goompi Ugerabah.

Aperitif und Weinprobe des Weinguts Tich & Grava

20h00 ? Picknick aus dem Korb (kleine Snacks vor Ort möglich)

21.30 Uhr ? Aborigines-Vigil » Corroboree » mit der Gruppe Bundjalung Kunjiel (Australien)

Kostenlos

Mise à jour le 2023-06-10 par OT Sauternes Graves Landes Girondines