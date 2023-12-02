FÊTE DE NOËL ET FEU D’ARTIFICE Cuxac-Cabardès, 1 décembre 2023, Cuxac-Cabardès.

Cuxac-Cabardès,Aude

Nous vous invitons à venir nous rejoindre pour fêter Noël.

Venez découvrir le savoir faire des créateurs, artisans, producteurs locaux et déguster nos assiettes gourmandes !

Animations : maquillage, promenades à poneys, photos avec Père Noël, country, chorale et feu d’artifice à 19 h pour terminer la journée..

2023-12-02 10:30:00 fin : 2023-12-02 19:00:00. .

Cuxac-Cabardès 11390 Aude Occitanie



We invite you to join us in celebrating Christmas.

Come and discover the expertise of local designers, craftsmen and producers, and sample our gourmet dishes!

Entertainment: face painting, pony rides, photos with Santa, country music, choir and fireworks at 7 p.m. to round off the day.

Le invitamos a unirse a nosotros para celebrar la Navidad.

Venga a descubrir la experiencia de diseñadores, artesanos y productores locales, y a degustar nuestros platos gourmet

Habrá pintacaras, paseos en poni, fotos con Papá Noel, música country, un coro y fuegos artificiales a las 19.00 horas para poner el broche final a la jornada.

Wir laden Sie herzlich ein, mit uns Weihnachten zu feiern.

Entdecken Sie das Know-how von Designern, Kunsthandwerkern und lokalen Produzenten und probieren Sie unsere Gourmetteller!

Animationen: Schminken, Ponyreiten, Fotos mit dem Weihnachtsmann, Country, Chor und ein Feuerwerk um 19 Uhr, um den Tag zu beenden.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Montagne Noire