Feu d’artifice à Curemonte Curemonte, 14 juillet 2023, Curemonte.

Curemonte,Corrèze

Repas avec grand feu d’artifice, concert dansant animé par le groupe « MATRONOME » et buvette ouverte à tous.

2023-07-14

Curemonte 19500 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Meal with great fireworks, dancing concert animated by the group « MATRONOME » and refreshment bar open to all

Comida con gran espectáculo de fuegos artificiales, concierto de baile a cargo del grupo « MATRONOME » y barra de refrescos abierta a todos

Essen mit großem Feuerwerk, Tanzkonzert mit der Gruppe « MATRONOME » und Getränkestand für alle

