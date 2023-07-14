Feu d’artifice à Curemonte Curemonte
Curemonte,Corrèze
Repas avec grand feu d’artifice, concert dansant animé par le groupe « MATRONOME » et buvette ouverte à tous.
2023-07-14 fin : 2023-07-14 . EUR.
Curemonte 19500 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Meal with great fireworks, dancing concert animated by the group « MATRONOME » and refreshment bar open to all
Comida con gran espectáculo de fuegos artificiales, concierto de baile a cargo del grupo « MATRONOME » y barra de refrescos abierta a todos
Essen mit großem Feuerwerk, Tanzkonzert mit der Gruppe « MATRONOME » und Getränkestand für alle
Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par Corrèze Tourisme