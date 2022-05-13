Cult’Urban Chadrac Chadrac Catégories d’évènement: CHADRAC

Haute-Loire

Cult’Urban Chadrac, 13 mai 2022, Chadrac. Cult’Urban La Couveuse – MPT Chadrac 10 Cours de la Liberté Chadrac

2022-05-13 – 2022-05-15 La Couveuse – MPT Chadrac 10 Cours de la Liberté

Chadrac Haute-Loire Chadrac EUR Masterclass, Battles et stages d’initiation autour de la danse hip-hop. productiondirecte@gmail.com +33 6 29 18 16 58 https://www.facebook.com/events/362026189278979 La Couveuse – MPT Chadrac 10 Cours de la Liberté Chadrac

dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-04 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: CHADRAC, Haute-Loire Autres Lieu Chadrac Adresse La Couveuse - MPT Chadrac 10 Cours de la Liberté Ville Chadrac lieuville La Couveuse - MPT Chadrac 10 Cours de la Liberté Chadrac Departement Haute-Loire

Chadrac Chadrac Haute-Loire https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/chadrac/

Cult’Urban Chadrac 2022-05-13 was last modified: by Cult’Urban Chadrac Chadrac 13 mai 2022 Chadrac Haute-Loire

Chadrac Haute-Loire