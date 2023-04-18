Students are guiding students! Cultural Venue of « Islahane », 18 avril 2023, Thessalonique.

Students are guiding students! Mardi 18 avril, 10h30 Cultural Venue of « Islahane » participation free of charge

This year on the 18th of May, museum and school are getting together and changing roles. Students become the tour guides! A collaboration of the Cultural Venue of Islahane with the 3rd Gymnasium of Thessaloniki. The history of the school, related to the museum’s history, the byzantine walls, the permanent exhibition as well as exhibits of the 8th Thessaloniki Biennale of Contemporary Art, named “Geocultura”, treating environmental issues, recycling, water supplies. This year, museum is being inhabited by school!

Cultural Venue of « Islahane » Elenis Zografou 3, Thessaloniki Thessalonique 54634 Macédoine-Centrale Macédoine-Thrace [{« type »: « email », « value »: « info.ppxi@gmail.com »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-04-18T09:30:00+02:00 – 2023-04-18T12:00:00+02:00

Icom-Cultural Venue of Islahane