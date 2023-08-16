Eté actif – orpaillage en rivière, 16 août 2023, Cubjac-Auvézère-Val d'Ans.

Devenir chercheur d’or ça vous tente ? Alors venez vous initier aux techniques d’orpaillage avec l’aide de Philippe.

A partir de 6 ans (accompagné d’un adulte durant l’activité) ou de 12 ans (non accompagné).

Réservation obligatoire à l’Office de Tourisme.

Tarif 12€, paiement à la réservation..

2023-08-16 à ; fin : 2023-08-16 16:30:00. .

Cubjac-Auvézère-Val d’Ans 24640 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Do you want to become a gold digger? Then come and learn the techniques of gold panning with the help of Philippe.

From 6 years old (accompanied by an adult during the activity) or 12 years old (unaccompanied).

Reservation required at the Tourist Office.

Price 12?, payment at the reservation.

¿Quieres convertirte en buscador de oro? Entonces ven y aprende las técnicas del lavado de oro con la ayuda de Philippe.

A partir de 6 años (acompañado de un adulto durante la actividad) o 12 años (sin acompañante).

Reserva obligatoria en la Oficina de Turismo.

Precio 12?, pago en el momento de la reserva.

Möchten Sie Goldschürfer werden? Dann machen Sie sich mit Hilfe von Philippe mit den Techniken des Goldwaschens vertraut.

Ab 6 Jahren (in Begleitung eines Erwachsenen während der Aktivität) oder ab 12 Jahren (ohne Begleitung).

Reservierung im Tourismusbüro erforderlich.

Tarif 12?, Zahlung bei der Reservierung.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-15 par Isle-Auvézère