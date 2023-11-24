ERUDIT SOUND SYSTEM CUBE A RESSORT Brest, 24 novembre 2023, Brest.

Les Érudits Sound System vous proposent une soirée Tekno to Hardcore au Cube à Ressort. Venu de l’entrée de la Bretagne, le crew est actif dans l’ouest depuis maintenant 5 ans pour vous faire vibrer au rythme de la musique underground. Il compte vous faire danser sur des sets de hard music en passant par le hardcore des années 90 jusqu’à la frenchcore. Venez taper du pied autour d’un verre et tout retourner.

CUBE A RESSORT 7 rue de l'Harteloire, 29200 Brest Brest 29200 Finistère Bretagne

