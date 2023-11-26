Initiation au jardin-forêt Crozant, 26 novembre 2023, Crozant.

Crozant,Creuse

Initiation au jardin-forêt, avec au programme les origines et inventeurs, une visite commentée du jardin-forêt des blaireautins …

Inscription obligatoire au 06 10 59 89 72

Tarif 15€. RDV avec des vêtements chauds et des chaussures étanches au 6 bis Changotin..

2023-11-26 fin : 2023-11-26 13:00:00. EUR.

Crozant 23160 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Introduction to the forest garden, with a program on its origins and inventors, and a guided tour of the Badger Forest Garden…

Registration required: 06 10 59 89 72

Price 15? Bring warm clothes and waterproof footwear to 6 bis Changotin.

Introducción al jardín forestal, incluidos sus orígenes e inventores, visita guiada al Jardín Forestal Badger …

Inscripción previa en el 06 10 59 89 72

Precio 15? Traer ropa de abrigo y calzado impermeable a 6 bis Changotin.

Einführung in den Waldgarten, auf dem Programm stehen die Ursprünge und Erfinder, ein kommentierter Besuch des Waldgartens der Dachse …

Anmeldung erforderlich unter 06 10 59 89 72

Preis: 15 ? RDV mit warmer Kleidung und wasserfesten Schuhen in 6 bis Changotin.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par OT Pays Dunois