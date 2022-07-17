CROSS TRIATHLON DE LANGATTE Langatte Langatte
Langatte Sports organise son triathlon ! Au programme : Cross triathlon à partir de 16 ans (relais possible), format S, courses enfants (6/10 ans et 11/15 ans). Les inscriptions se font sur internet. Une buvette et une restauration sur place seront proposées.
+33 3 87 03 69 90 http://www.performance67.com/Inscriptions/Langatte2022/Paiement.html
