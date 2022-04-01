CRISTINA VILALLONGA & ALBERT BOVER Le Baiser Salé, 1 avril 2022, Paris.

Date et horaire exacts : Le vendredi 01 avril 2022

de 19h30 à 20h45

payant

Un concert où l’émotion et la liberté d’interprétation tiennent une place centrale.

Accompagnée du grand pianiste catalan Albert Bover, la chanteuse et compositrice Cristina Vilallonga – voix intemporelle du célèbre groupe de tango électronique Gotan Project – chante en français, espagnol, catalan et portugais. Les paroles des chansons de Cristina, d’une poésie intime et urbaine, séduisent et captivent. Sa voix, douce et vibrante, dévoile une musique à la fois sophistiquée et populaire.

CRISTINA VILALLONGA voix

ALBERT BOVER piano

Le Baiser Salé 58 rue des Lombards Paris 75001

Contact : + 33 1 42 33 37 71 contact@lebaisersale.com https://www.lebaisersale.com/agenda https://www.facebook.com/lebaisersale https://twitter.com/lebaisersale

Concert;Musique

Date complète :

2022-04-01T19:30:00+01:00_2022-04-01T20:45:00+01:00

bs