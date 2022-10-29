CRÉER UNE AFFICHE ARTISTIQUE
2022-10-29 10:00:00 – 2022-10-30 17:00:00
EUR 120 Créez votre affiche artistique !
Pochoir/Imprimerie/Graphisme/Typographie
Lola tient une imprimerie à Brest et fera partager ses connaissances .
Phillipe est plasticien et un grand habitué du street-art.
+33 7 83 39 76 29
la distillerie
