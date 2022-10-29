CRÉER UNE AFFICHE ARTISTIQUE, 29 octobre 2022, .

CRÉER UNE AFFICHE ARTISTIQUE
 
2022-10-29 10:00:00 – 2022-10-30 17:00:00

EUR 120   Créez votre affiche artistique !

Pochoir/Imprimerie/Graphisme/Typographie

Lola tient une imprimerie à Brest et fera partager ses connaissances .
Phillipe est plasticien et un grand habitué du street-art.

+33 7 83 39 76 29

 

la distillerie

