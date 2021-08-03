Salon-de-Provence Eglise Saint Michel Bouches-du-Rhône, Salon-de-Provence CREATIONS FLÛTE ! Eglise Saint Michel Salon-de-Provence Catégories d’évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

Salon-de-Provence

CREATIONS FLÛTE ! Eglise Saint Michel, 3 août 2021, Salon-de-Provence. CREATIONS FLÛTE !

Eglise Saint Michel, le mardi 3 août à 18:00

Emmanuel Pahud à l’Eglise Saint Michel ! Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809) Trios de Londres Eric Montalbetti (1968-) Memento Emmanuaile pour flûte seule création française Henning Kraggerud (1973-) Mantra Metamorfosen pour flûte et violon création française Maja Avramovic violon Emmanuel Pahud flûte Gilbert Audin basson

10€ / gratuit pour les – de 20 ans / Déjeuner Gastronomique 35 – 45€

♫♫♫ Eglise Saint Michel Place Saint Michel – 13300 Salon-de-Provence Salon-de-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-08-03T18:00:00 2021-08-03T20:00:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône, Salon-de-Provence Autres Lieu Eglise Saint Michel Adresse Place Saint Michel - 13300 Salon-de-Provence Ville Salon-de-Provence lieuville Eglise Saint Michel Salon-de-Provence