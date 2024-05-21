CREATION D’UN DEODORANT Maison de quartier du Moulin Grande-Synthe
Catégories d’Évènement:
CREATION D’UN DEODORANT Maison de quartier du Moulin Grande-Synthe, mardi 21 mai 2024.
CREATION D’UN DEODORANT Créer son déodorant Mardi 21 mai, 14h00 Maison de quartier du Moulin
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-05-21T14:00:00+02:00 – 2024-05-21T16:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-05-21T14:00:00+02:00 – 2024-05-21T16:00:00+02:00
Créer son propre déodorant avec des produit naturel.
Maison de quartier du Moulin 22 rue du Westhoek 59760 Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord Hauts-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://linscription.com/pro/catalogue-grande-synthe.php »}]