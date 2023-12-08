LAURENT MIGNARD DUKE ORCHESTRA « Multicolored Ellington » invite KHALID K. CRC de Persan Persan, 8 décembre 2023, Persan.

Persan,Val-d’Oise

La dream team de solistes du DUKE ORCHESTRA nous mène dans un périple époustouflant sur les terres ellingtoniennes en compagnie du poète nomade KHALID K, pour offrir partage et exploration de l’improvisation vocale ou instrumentale..

2023-12-08 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-08 22:00:00. .

CRC de Persan Place de l’Hôtel de ville – Auditorium du conservatoire

Persan 95340 Val-d’Oise Île-de-France



The DUKE ORCHESTRA’s dream team of soloists takes us on a breathtaking journey through the lands of Ellington, accompanied by the nomadic poet KHALID K, to share and explore vocal and instrumental improvisation.

El dream team de solistas de la DUKE ORCHESTRA nos lleva en un viaje impresionante por las tierras de Ellington en compañía del poeta nómada KHALID K, compartiendo y explorando la improvisación vocal e instrumental.

Das Dreamteam der Solisten des DUKE ORCHESTRA führt uns auf eine atemberaubende Reise durch die Länder Ellingtons in Begleitung des nomadischen Poeten KHALID K, um Austausch und Erforschung der vokalen oder instrumentalen Improvisation anzubieten.

