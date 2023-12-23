Concert de Noël Couvent de Vaylats Vaylats, 1 décembre 2023, Vaylats.

Vaylats,Lot

Les Nadalets (chants de Noël en occitan) illustrent depuis près d’un millénaire une catéchèse romancée autour de l’avènement de l’enfant de la crèche.

Les aventures des bergers, les animaux, les personnages de la crèche, etc… se chantent avec une couleur musicale hivernale, la chaleur joyeuse de cette naissance et de la musicalité de la langue d’ici.

Cette pause musicale permettra de réentendre les Nadalets du Quercy interprétés par Mickaël COURDESSES de Lalbenque accompagné de son accordéon.

PLACES LIMITEES

Un vin chaud et quelques gourmandises dans le couloir du cloitre clôtureront cette fin de journée.

Participation financière libre au profit de l’Association Jean Liausu du Couvent de Vaylats..

2023-12-23 15:30:00 fin : 2023-12-23 16:30:00. EUR.

Couvent de Vaylats

Vaylats 46230 Lot Occitanie



For almost a thousand years, the Nadalets (Occitan Christmas carols) have been illustrating a catechism romanticized around the advent of the crib baby.

The adventures of the shepherds, the animals, the characters in the crib, etc., are sung with a wintry musical color, the joyful warmth of this birth and the musicality of the local language.

This musical break will allow you to hear the Nadalets du Quercy performed by Mickaël COURDESSES from Lalbenque, accompanied by his accordion.

PLACES LIMITED

Mulled wine and sweet treats in the cloister corridor will bring the day to a close.

Free financial participation in aid of the Association Jean Liausu du Couvent de Vaylats.

Desde hace casi mil años, los Nadalets (cantos de Navidad en occitano) ilustran un catecismo basado en el advenimiento del niño en la cuna.

Las aventuras de los pastores, los animales, los personajes de la cuna, etc… se cantan con el color musical del invierno, el calor alegre del nacimiento y la musicalidad de la lengua local.

Esta pausa musical le permitirá escuchar los Nadalets du Quercy interpretados por Mickaël COURDESSES de Lalbenque, acompañado por su acordeón.

PLAZAS LIMITADAS

Un vino caliente y algunos manjares en el corredor del claustro pondrán el broche final a la jornada.

Participación económica gratuita a beneficio de la Asociación Jean Liausu du Couvent de Vaylats.

Die Nadalets (okzitanische Weihnachtslieder) illustrieren seit fast einem Jahrtausend eine romantisierte Katechese rund um die Geburt des Kindes in der Krippe.

Die Abenteuer der Hirten, die Tiere, die Figuren der Krippe usw. werden mit einer winterlichen musikalischen Farbe, der freudigen Wärme dieser Geburt und der Musikalität der hiesigen Sprache gesungen.

In dieser musikalischen Pause können Sie die Nadalets du Quercy wieder hören, die von Mickaël COURDESSES aus Lalbenque mit seinem Akkordeon vorgetragen werden.

BEGRENZTE PLÄTZE

Ein Glühwein und einige Leckereien im Flur des Klosters runden den Tag ab.

Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos und kommt der Association Jean Liausu du Couvent de Vaylats zugute.

