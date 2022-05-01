COURSES HIPPIQUES À PONT-CHÂTEAU Pontchâteau Pontchâteau Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Pontchateau

COURSES HIPPIQUES À PONT-CHÂTEAU Pontchâteau, 1 mai 2022, Pontchâteau. COURSES HIPPIQUES À PONT-CHÂTEAU Le Calvaire Hippodrome de la Madeleine Pontchâteau

2022-05-01 – 2022-05-01 Le Calvaire Hippodrome de la Madeleine

Pontchâteau Loire-Atlantique Sur l’année, 10 courses hippiques : trot, trot premium, mixte (trot galop)

Entrée gratuite pour les moins de 18 ans

Carnet 20€ – 5 tickets En 2022

Lundi 3 janvier à 11h25 : Trot premium

Dimanche 20 février à 13h30 : Trot

Mardi 1er mars à 11h40 : Trot premium

Dimanche 13 mars à 14h : Mixte

Dimanche 3 avril à 12h : Trot premium

​Dimanche 1er mai à 14h : Mixte

Samedi 4 juin à 11h55 : Trot premium

​Dimanche 26 juin à 14h : Mixte

Mardi 1er novembre à 13h15 : Mixte

Mercredi 28 décembre à 11h25 : Trot premium Réservation au restaurant panoramique 02 40 01 66 59 ou 06 72 39 31 64

Contact : 02 40 88 07 48 – 06 89 37 95 44

societe.course.pontchateau@orange.fr

