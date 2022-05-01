COURSES HIPPIQUES À PONT-CHÂTEAU Pontchâteau Pontchâteau
COURSES HIPPIQUES À PONT-CHÂTEAU Pontchâteau, 1 mai 2022, Pontchâteau.
COURSES HIPPIQUES À PONT-CHÂTEAU Le Calvaire Hippodrome de la Madeleine Pontchâteau
2022-05-01 – 2022-05-01 Le Calvaire Hippodrome de la Madeleine
Pontchâteau Loire-Atlantique
Sur l’année, 10 courses hippiques : trot, trot premium, mixte (trot galop)
Entrée gratuite pour les moins de 18 ans
Carnet 20€ – 5 tickets
En 2022
Lundi 3 janvier à 11h25 : Trot premium
Dimanche 20 février à 13h30 : Trot
Mardi 1er mars à 11h40 : Trot premium
Dimanche 13 mars à 14h : Mixte
Dimanche 3 avril à 12h : Trot premium
Dimanche 1er mai à 14h : Mixte
Samedi 4 juin à 11h55 : Trot premium
Dimanche 26 juin à 14h : Mixte
Mardi 1er novembre à 13h15 : Mixte
Mercredi 28 décembre à 11h25 : Trot premium
Réservation au restaurant panoramique 02 40 01 66 59 ou 06 72 39 31 64
Contact : 02 40 88 07 48 – 06 89 37 95 44
societe.course.pontchateau@orange.fr
Réservation de box : reserve.box.stalle.pontchateau@gmail.com
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-20 par