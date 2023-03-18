Course: La Foulée printanière de Plailly Plailly Plailly
Course: La Foulée printanière de Plailly, 18 mars 2023, Plailly Plailly.
Course: La Foulée printanière de Plailly
Place de l’Église Plailly Oise
2023-03-18 – 2023-03-18
Plailly
Oise
Plailly
Venez participer à la foulée printanière de Plailly sur 10 km. Pas de chrono, tous vainqueurs!
Parcours sur routes et chemins
– 11h à 12h30 : Retrait des dossards
– 15h : Départ
Pré-inscription obligatoire.
https://www.plailly.fr/events/foulee-printaniere-de-plailly/
Ville de Plailly
Plailly
dernière mise à jour : 2023-03-06 par