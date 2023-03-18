Course: La Foulée printanière de Plailly Plailly Plailly Catégories d’Évènement: Oise

Oise Plailly Venez participer à la foulée printanière de Plailly sur 10 km. Pas de chrono, tous vainqueurs!

Parcours sur routes et chemins

– 11h à 12h30 : Retrait des dossards

– 15h : Départ

Pré-inscription obligatoire. https://www.plailly.fr/events/foulee-printaniere-de-plailly/ Ville de Plailly

