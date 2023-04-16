Course d’orientation Route du Pré Mathurin Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët Catégories d’Évènement: Clohars-Carnoët

Finistère

2023-04-16 09:30:00 – 2023-04-16 12:00:00
Route du Pré Mathurin Forêt de Toulfoën
Clohars-Carnoët
Finistere

2023-04-16 09:30:00 – 2023-04-16 12:00:00

Route du Pré Mathurin Forêt de Toulfoën

Clohars-Carnoët

Finistere Clohars-Carnoët Course d’orientation en forêt de Toulfoën.

Toutes les infos sur : www.co-lorient.fr

Ouvert à tous avec parcours initiation et familiaux ! contact@co-lorient.fr +33 6 37 51 88 26 http://www.co-lorient.fr/ Route du Pré Mathurin Forêt de Toulfoën Clohars-Carnoët

