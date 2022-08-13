Course Caisses à savon Saint-Maixent-de-Beugné, 13 août 2022, Saint-Maixent-de-Beugné.

Course Caisses à savon Saint-Maixent-de-Beugné
2022-08-13 09:00:00 – 2022-08-13
Saint-Maixent-de-Beugné Deux-Sèvres Saint-Maixent-de-Beugné

  2éme édition CAISSES A SAVON
Inscriptions au 06 84 51 10 86
Départ à 9h00

2éme édition CAISSES A SAVON
Inscriptions au 06 84 51 10 86
Départ à 9h00

+33 6 84 51 10 86

2éme édition CAISSES A SAVON
Inscriptions au 06 84 51 10 86
Départ à 9h00

Course
Saint-Maixent-de-Beugné
dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-09 par