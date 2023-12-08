Marché de Noël Cours Landrivon Port-de-Bouc
Marché de Noël Cours Landrivon Port-de-Bouc, 8 décembre 2023, Port-de-Bouc.
Port-de-Bouc,Bouches-du-Rhône
Marché de Noël – Gastronomie et Idées cadeaux – Animations – Spectacles – Clown – Visite du Père Noël. Enfants
2023-12-08 09:00:00 fin : 2023-12-10 18:00:00. .
Cours Landrivon
Port-de-Bouc 13110 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur
Christmas Market – Gastronomy and gift ideas – Animations – Shows – Clown – Santa Claus visit
Mercado de Navidad – Ideas de comida y regalos – Entretenimiento – Espectáculos – Payaso – Visita de Papá Noel
Weihnachtsmarkt – Gastronomie und Geschenkideen – Animationen – Aufführungen – Clown – Besuch des Weihnachtsmannes
Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par Office de Tourisme de Port de Bouc