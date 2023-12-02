NOËL À LUNEL 2023 -TOMBOLA SELFIE- SAMEDI 2 ET DIMANCHE 3 DÉCEMBRE 2023 Cours Gabriel Péri Lunel, 1 décembre 2023, Lunel.

Lunel,Hérault

Animation De La Dynamique Lunelloise vous recevrez en faisant vos achats un ticket de participation pour la tombola selfie . Cours Gabriel Péri.

2023-12-02 09:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 18:00:00. .

Animation De La Dynamique Lunelloise you will receive with your purchase a ticket for the selfie tombola . Cours Gabriel Péri

Animation De La Dynamique Lunelloise recibirá al realizar sus compras un ticket de participación para la tómbola selfie . Cours Gabriel Péri

Animation De La Dynamique Lunelloise Sie erhalten bei Ihrem Einkauf ein Teilnahmeticket für die Selfie-Tombola. Kurs Gabriel Péri

